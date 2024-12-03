County News

EACC arrests two insurance executives in bid rigging scandal

Beth Nyaga
By Beth Nyaga
1 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two senior officials from Liaison Group Insurance Brokers Limited over allegations of colluding with government agencies to fraudulently secure tenders for staff medical insurance at inflated costs.

The General Manager of Healthcare Julius Kitheka and the Mombasa Branch Manager Danson Kaba were taken into custody for their suspected involvement in bid-rigging with Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA).

According to EACC, the two executives allegedly prepared and finalized tender documents on behalf of Liaison Insurance Group before forwarding them to KMA for advertisement.

This manipulation effectively bypassed a fair bidding process, raising concerns about the misuse of public resources.

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

EACC noted that the fraudulent awarding of tenders for medical insurance has become a widespread issue in public institutions.

These schemes are reportedly being used by unscrupulous officials as a channel for embezzling public funds.

You Might Also Like

Action Plan to lower mortality rate in Turkana developed 
WHO: Investments and myth-busting to improve hearing
Drama as police arrest suspect trying to rob Ksh 54,000
BIC awards four women chamas in empowerment program

The Commission has vowed to intensify investigations into such procurement malpractices, holding perpetrators accountable in its bid to curb corruption.

EACC’s latest action is part of a broader effort to promote transparency and accountability in public procurement processes under the hashtag #TuangamizeUfisadiTuijengeKenya.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Musk’s record $56bn pay deal rejected for second time
Next Article Fraud: Two Italians propose out-of-court settlement