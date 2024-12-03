EACC arrests two insurance executives in bid rigging scandal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two senior officials from Liaison Group Insurance Brokers Limited over allegations of colluding with government agencies to fraudulently secure tenders for staff medical insurance at inflated costs.

The General Manager of Healthcare Julius Kitheka and the Mombasa Branch Manager Danson Kaba were taken into custody for their suspected involvement in bid-rigging with Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA).

According to EACC, the two executives allegedly prepared and finalized tender documents on behalf of Liaison Insurance Group before forwarding them to KMA for advertisement.

This manipulation effectively bypassed a fair bidding process, raising concerns about the misuse of public resources.

EACC noted that the fraudulent awarding of tenders for medical insurance has become a widespread issue in public institutions.

These schemes are reportedly being used by unscrupulous officials as a channel for embezzling public funds.

The Commission has vowed to intensify investigations into such procurement malpractices, holding perpetrators accountable in its bid to curb corruption.

EACC’s latest action is part of a broader effort to promote transparency and accountability in public procurement processes under the hashtag #TuangamizeUfisadiTuijengeKenya.