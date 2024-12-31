EABL manager who went missing found alive

Police in Murang’a have confirmed that Lilian Nyambura Mbugua, a 28-year-old East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) brand manager who went missing on December 23 during a family visit in Gikono, Kabati, has been found alive.

A member of the family said she was found at a filling station in Maragua Town, Murang’a, early Tuesday, some minutes past midnight weak and confused and had asked the attendants to call her mother.

She was promptly taken to a nearby health centre, where medical staff described her condition as “disturbed.”

Lilian’s uncle, George Njuguna, revealed that the family was working closely with her employer in Nairobi and making arrangements to transfer her to for further medical care as police continue to investigate the incident

The 28-year-old travelled to her mother’s home on Saturday, December 21, to celebrate the festive season but went missing soon after.

She is said to have left the family compound for what seemed like a brief evening walk on December 23.

When she didn’t return, her family grew worried, especially after realizing she had left behind her phones, car keys, and other personal items.

The family reported her disappearance to the Gikono police post and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenol.

The investigation initially faced challenges due to the lack of traceable devices or a vehicle. However, police later learned that Lilian had made three phone calls on the evening of December 28.