EABL introduces Casamigos at Blankets & Wine

East African Breweries Plc introduced Casamigos Tequila in the Kenyan Market at the recent Blankets & Wine event.

The team held a tasting at the concert which gave consumers an opportunity to sample the product, connect with the brand and learn more about how to enjoy it.

Founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman, Casamigos has gained global acclaim for its smooth taste and exceptional quality.

“We are so excited to introduce Casamigos to the Kenyan market. The name means ‘House of Friends’, and this captures the spirit of Casamigos tequila.

“Made in Santiago Matatlán in Oaxaca, Mexico, Casamigos is billed as having harmonious hints of tamarind, pomegranate, banana and mango, with delicate tones of smoke, hints of liquorice and mineral nuances.

“We look forward to our consumers experiencing the unique flavour profile of this tequila and believe that Casamigos will resonate well with the growing demand for luxury tequila in the market,” said Victoria Mbugua, Casamigos Brand Manager.

For lovers of Tequila, the tasting also included a short Master Class on the varieties.

Casamigos comes in different varieties, which are defined based on how long the tequila is left to age.

The youngest, the Casamigos Tequila blanco, rests for two months, so it is crisp and clean, with flavours of citrus, vanilla, and sweet agave. The finish is long and smooth.

The next youngest variety is the Casamigos Tequila reposado, which is aged for seven months in American white oak barrels. It is soft and smooth, with flavours of oak, caramel, and cocoa. The finish is silky and medium to long.

Finally, the oldest variety is the Casamigos Tequila Añejo, which is aged for fourteen months in American white oak barrels. It has flavours of caramel and vanilla, with both sweetness and spice. The finish is lingering and smooth.

Meanwhile, attendees were invited to taste the drink as they enjoyed performances from Nyashinki, Watendawili, Xenia Manasseh and many more.