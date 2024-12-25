E.African film ‘The Christmas Run’ begins streaming

Just in time for Christmas, the feel-good romantic comedy – ‘The Christmas Run’, is now available to stream on MyMovies.Africa following its cinemas debut and just in time for Christmas.

The film will be available throughout East Africa and the continent.

Produced by Black Unicorn Studios, in collaboration with their international Distributor – Okada Media, ‘The Christmas Run’ is an East African Christmas-themed romantic comedy.

“We launched a writing competition in late 2022. In early 2023, we picked a winner and now in 2024 we are releasing his vision as a feature Film!”, says Alinda Ruhinda, Co-Founder of Black Unicorn Studios.

“We want to showcase to the world what the East African Film Industry has to offer, and this is another step in that direction.”

Shot in English and Kiswahili, ‘The Christmas Run’ was born from the ‘Made In Africa’ writing competition created by sisters – Angela and Alinda Ruhinda, of Black Unicorn Studios – a Tanzanian Production Studio & Talent Agency.

The first edition of this competition resulted in the company’s critically acclaimed film, Binti. For the second edition, Black Unicorn partnered with the international Distribution & Production Company – Okada Media.

The theme of the competition was romantic comedies. Out of dozens of submissions, Stephen Charles’ story was selected because his concept brought a dramatic approach to a traditional formula, which dealt with a challenge very present in today’s society amongst young adults – mental health, while still hitting the notes of comedy and romance.

Through various workshops and drafting exercises, the team was able to create a story that not only dealt with loneliness, but also the importance of friendship and family in an East African context.

The film follows Nuru and Alex – two strangers brought together by circumstances during the holiday.

Producers of ‘The Christmas Run’ wanted to introduce new faces and fresh talent in front of, and behind, the camera – to grow the Industry.

On-screen, many first-time East African Actors take centre stage, including Talie Gray as Nuru Sia, Noel Magoti as Alex ChaCha, Salim Mohamed as Geoff and Jane Masha as Janet.

They are supported by seasoned actors such as Kenyan media personality – Fareed Khimani, Kenyan superstar – Sarah Hassan (Family Vacation, Just In Time, etc) and Tanzanian influencer – Idris Sultan (Married To Work, Slay, Big Brother Africa, etc).

Off-screen, the blend of talent assembled for this film also follows the objective of elevating lesser-known filmmakers.

Directed by Kenya’s Enos Olik, with an original score written by Nigerian composer – Michael ‘Truth’ Ogunlade, while the Kenyan company – Africa Post Office (APO), brings its world-class experience to the post-production.

“We are all in need of a fun, happy and positive story, full of love and cheer that we can watch with our friends and family, that celebrates our African culture and values”, says Serge Noukoué, one of the producers of the film, and Co-Director of Okada Media.

“That is what this film is all about. It’s a feel-good film in every sense of the term, just in time for the Christmas season.

“Proudly East African, ‘The Christmas Run’ will make you cry, and laugh, this festive season”, says Ms. Trushna Buddhdev-Patel, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Content Director of YAKWETU™ – the maker of MyMovies.Africa™. “Curl up on the couch with a loved one, and enjoy!”