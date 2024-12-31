Local NewsNews

Dry weather to grip Kenya, weatherman warns

Temperatures will rise above 30°C in the Coast, North-Eastern, and North-Western Kenya, as well as parts of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, and South-Eastern Lowlands

Weekly Weather Forecast: 31 Dec 2024-6 Jan 2025

The Kenya Meteorological Department has announced that most parts of the country will experience predominantly dry weather conditions in January 2025.

In a statement, the department however said, a few areas in the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central and South Rift Valley, the Southeastern lowlands, and the Coastal region are likely to experience occasional rainy days.

It added that Central Kenya (Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi and eastern parts of Laikipia counties) are likely to experience mainly sunny and dry conditions for most of the month.

However, a few days may have occasional light to moderate rainfall. The department further said the Coastal Strip (Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale): are likely to experience mainly sunny and dry conditions for most of the month.

However, a few days may have light to moderate rainfall. The department said North-eastern Region (Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo, Mandera and Marsabit) are likely to experience sunny and dry conditions during the month.

Day time temperatures expected to rise above 30°C in the Coast, North-Eastern, and North-Western Kenya, as well as parts of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, and South-Eastern Lowlands

Night-time temperatures expected to drop below 10°C in parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley, and South-Eastern Lowlands

