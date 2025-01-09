County NewsNews

Housing project: DP Kindiki hails transformation of lives in Mukuru

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Deputy president Prof. Kithure Kindiki has hailed the transformation of the lives of Mukuru residents as a result of the Mukuru Affordable and Social Housing Project. 

The DP said that the project is a milestone that represents a significant step forward for residents of Mukuru, one of Nairobi’s largest informal settlements, where “makaratasi” (paper) houses have long posed dangers such as fires, flooding, and poor sanitation to residents.

“The transformative impact of decent and affordable housing is best illustrated by the Mukuru Affordable and Social Housing Project.” He said.

The DP noted that, those that will occupy the newly built houses will pay the same rent they were paying in their previous houses which they will eventually own since they the houses are rent-to-own.

Kindiki, who toured the site to assess the progress made said that so far, several youth, both male and female from the area have been employed at the construction site.

Phase one of the Mukuru Affordable and Social Housing Project consists of 13,428 units

Phase one of the project consists of 13,428 units and is almost complete and ready for commissioning. Among the units here are bedsitters.

You Might Also Like

Wanted murder suspect on the run arrested in Kondele
Kenya asks Ford Foundation to share details of organizations it finances
Ban on GMOs still stands
Trump lawyer clashes with Michael Cohen in hush-money trial

“Decent housing affirms the socioeconomic rights envisaged in Article 43 of the Constitution and helps to improve Kenya’s ranking in the human development index globally.” DP Kindiki added.

 

 

 

 

Share This Article
By Christine Muchira
Follow:
I am a seasoned journalist and communication expert with over 12 years of experience in international and local media. My work spans high-profile event coverage, digital content management, and impactful storytelling. Passionate about inclusivity, I have contributed to raising awareness of left-handedness in education and championing effective communication across diverse platforms. Known for my integrity, reliability, and leadership, I continuously strive to make a meaningful impact in the media industry. I hold a Masters of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Nairobi.
Previous Article Increased investments in education have improved students’ performance
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *