Housing project: DP Kindiki hails transformation of lives in Mukuru

Deputy president Prof. Kithure Kindiki has hailed the transformation of the lives of Mukuru residents as a result of the Mukuru Affordable and Social Housing Project.

The DP said that the project is a milestone that represents a significant step forward for residents of Mukuru, one of Nairobi’s largest informal settlements, where “makaratasi” (paper) houses have long posed dangers such as fires, flooding, and poor sanitation to residents.

“The transformative impact of decent and affordable housing is best illustrated by the Mukuru Affordable and Social Housing Project.” He said.

The DP noted that, those that will occupy the newly built houses will pay the same rent they were paying in their previous houses which they will eventually own since they the houses are rent-to-own.

Kindiki, who toured the site to assess the progress made said that so far, several youth, both male and female from the area have been employed at the construction site.

Phase one of the project consists of 13,428 units and is almost complete and ready for commissioning. Among the units here are bedsitters.

“Decent housing affirms the socioeconomic rights envisaged in Article 43 of the Constitution and helps to improve Kenya’s ranking in the human development index globally.” DP Kindiki added.