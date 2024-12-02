Dozens killed in crush at Guinea football match

Dozens of people have died in a crush following clashes at a football match in Guinea’s second-largest city, Nzérékoré, local media report.

Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah said a “stampede” at the event led to a number of victims on Sunday and called for calm.

One doctor, who did not want to be named, told AFP news agency that there were “bodies lined up as far as the eye can see in the hospital”.

“Others are lying on the floor in the hallways. The morgue is full,” he added.

Reuters news agency quotes the government as saying that around 56 people have been killed.

Local media said police had used tear gas after supporters of the visiting team, Labé, threw stones towards the pitch in anger at the referee.

“It all started with a contested decision by the referee. Then fans invaded the pitch,” one witness told AFP.

Videos and images on social media appear to show chaotic scenes outside the stadium, with large crowds attempting to climb over walls and numerous bodies on the ground.

Some of those lying unresponsive on the ground appear to be children.

Regional authorities are working to “restore calm”, Prime Minister Bah said in a statement, and added that hospitals were aiding the injured.

Thousands of spectators were present when the crush happened at a match between Nzérékoré and Labé, local news website MediaGuinée reported.

It said Sunday’s match was part of a tournament in honour of President Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in September 2021.

In recent months there has been increased scrutiny of powerful figures in Guinean football.

In July, Aboubacar Sampil, who is president of the country’s football body Feguifoot, became the subject of an investigation into corruption and violence in football.

A junior colleague accused Mr Sampil, who also leads the board of directors for local team ASK, of facilitating violence and trying to influence referees at a match that ASK was losing 0-1 to Milo FC.

The latter team had to abandon the game and had trouble leaving the ground safely, according to documents filed to Feguifoot’s ethics body.

Among other things, Mr Sampil has also been accused of bypassing protocol and unliterally appointing people to jobs.

He has always denied any wrongdoing.