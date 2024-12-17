Double weighbridge at Busia border to enhance cargo clearance

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) has begun constructing a double weighing scales at the Busia border point as it seeks to reduce the time taken by trucks to cross the border post by at least half.



KENHA Technical Manager Wellington Odali has said the weighing bridge will drastically reduce the traffic snarl ups experienced at the at border post which links Kenya and Uganda.

The weighing scale will see the reduction of time used to weigh a single truck from 5 minutes to 30 seconds per truck improving the flow of traffic along the busy Kisumu-Busia highway.

The East Africa Community (EAC) remained the main export market for Kenya in 2023 accounting for 70pc of the total Kenya’s exports to Africa. Kenya’s exports to East Africa was valued at Ksh 126 billion representing a 30pc increase from 2022.



However, the trade has been curtailed due delays at key border points that has increased the cost of doing business in the region.

The weighing bridge is part of heightened surveillance on illegal movement of goods across borders.