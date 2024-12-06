Doris Petra makes final pitch ahead of FKF polls

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Deputy President and Presidential candidate Doris Petra has rallied FKF delegates to vote for her as the new president in the FKF election set for tomorrow, Saturday 7, December 2024.

Petra, leading the team blue ticket with Nick Mwendwa as deputy says she is the best candidate to succeed outgoing president Nick having been actively involved in football long enough to understand the football ecosystem as opposed to opponents seeking a vote then disappear from the day to day running of football.

Speaking on the eve of elections, Petra called on delegates to vote wisely noting that her steadfast service to the game from the lower cadre of sub-branch to the deputy president are witness that her leadership is best for the Kenyan football.

“I am the best candidate for FKF leadership as President because I have been actively involved in the game, rising through the ranks from sub-branch leadership to my current role as Vice President. I am not just here to ask for your votes and disappear after the elections, only to resurface during the next season,” Petra said.

Petra reminded delegates, who are the real owners of the game as branch leaders and club officials that she has been alongside them all along, always present in the game, working for the betterment of football and means well for this sport.

“I have been there with you all along. I have so much to offer to take it to the next level. I am committed to building on what has already been achieved and improving where needed. Vote for football. Vote for me as your President,” Petra noted.

Pointing out that she has been actively involved in developing football from the grassroots, and the indelible mark which is eked on the rise of women and youth football, Petra called on FKF delegates to chose voting for football by voting for a woman leader who has clearly demonstrated her passion and zeal to grow the sport.

Doris, a trailblazer in the Kenyan football landscape emphasized her commitment to building on the federation’s recent successes and driving the growth of Kenyan football.

She highlighted her historical achievement which have seen her rise from a National Executive Committee member to becoming the first ever female FKF Vice President noting that her ambition to become the first female FKF President is alive.

Doris and Mwendwa are currently leading in the pecking order of candidates following the recent Team Blue endorsement by more than 53 delegates.

During her tenure as FKF Deputy President, Doris has been at the forefront in the development of women football empowerment as well development of youth football.

Kenya has achieved milestones in women football as several women coaches have received training and graduated with CAF coaching licences. Jackline Juma is currently the first woman coach to take charge of a men’s premier league club, currently serving as the FC Talanta Head coach while Mildred Cheche is the coach of the national women’s under 17 team.

During the leadership of Mwendwa with Doris as the FKF deputy president, the national women’s team Harambee starlets has qualified and played in the CAF women’s cup of nations while for the first time in history, the national women’s under 17 team, Junior Starlets played at the 2024 FIFA under 17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic, collecting a crucial historical win against Mexico in their group stages.

Doris has promised to leverage of the successes that have been achieved in all spheres of football during the two terms she served as Mwendwa’s deputy and build on it to propel Kenya to even bigger echelons of football development.