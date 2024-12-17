Don Julio partners with Location for first anniversary

Don Julio marked the first anniversary of The Location Rooftop with an unforgettable night of luxury.

Guests immersed themselves in the world of Don Julio with expertly crafted cocktails, delectable culinary pairings and live music.

Victoria Mbugua, Don Julio’s Brand Manager expressed optimism for the partnership with the Location.

“We are honoured to partner with the Location on their first anniversary and to create an unforgettable experience for our consumers.”

“Don Julio is more than a tequila; it is crafted for moments that matter and connecting with others. We are dedicated to exceptional quality and craftsmanship and offer our consumers a taste of true luxury.”

The celebration featured electrifying performances from renowned DJs; DJ My Boyfriend and DJ NYOXX, who kept the energy high with their dynamic mixes.

Together, they created an unforgettable experience, ensuring that partygoers enjoyed a night filled with fun.

The event presented a bespoke cocktail menu showcasing the versatility of Don Julio tequila.

The refreshing Paloma, a delightful blend of Don Julio Blanco, grapefruit, lime and agave was a perfect complement to the evening’s vibrant atmosphere.

For those seeking a twist on a classic, the Sage Margarita offered a sophisticated delight.

The Don Sour, a vibrant concoction of Don Julio Reposado, Campari, hibiscus and aquafaba, tantalized taste buds with its unique blend of flavours.

The purists seeking the purest expression of Don Julio received ‘The Perfect Serve’ which is Don Julio served with a pineapple wedge and a dash of Tabasco.

Each cocktail was expertly crafted to highlight the distinct character and quality of Don Julio tequila.

This event showcased Don Julio’s continued efforts to redefine the tequila experience in the country.