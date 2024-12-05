Disease burden should determine division of revenue, Orengo says

Governors are now pushing for use of disease burden to determine the division of revenue between national and county governments, Siaya Governor James Orengo has said.

According to Orengo, several counties, especially in Nyanza have very high disease burden, forcing them to use a lot of resources in ensuring that citizens live health lives.

“We have asked that the basis of the division of revenue should include the parameter of the disease burden” said Orengo who was speaking at Nyang’u health centre in West Ugenya ward during the launch of the construction works for maternity and laboratory by Safaricom – Mpesa foundation.

The governor, who was flanked by the chairman of the Safaricom – Mpesa Foundation, Joseph Ogutu, hailed the foundation for its endeavours to improve the lives of the citizens.

Addressing the occasion, Ogutu said that the foundation will spend sh. 25 million to put up the maternity wing, laboratory and a water tower at the facility.

Ogutu expressed commitment that the contractor will deliver high quality works as per the specification and urged the community to also help in ensuring that this was done.

He called on community health promoters to help educate mothers on the importance of delivering in health facilities.

“In certain places, we put up a facility such as this only for mothers to shy away from using them” he said adding that no woman should die while in the process of giving birth to a child.

The occasion was also attended by the county executive committee member for health, Dr. Martin K’onyango and the Siaya county assembly deputy speaker, Oduor Odongo among others.