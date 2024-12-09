Digital hubs to expand youth access to online jobs, says CS Ndung’u

Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u has underscored the transformative potential of digital hubs in driving economic empowerment and creativity among the youth.

Speaking during the launch of the Jitume Digital Hubs in Kakamega County, Ndung’u reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide by ensuring affordable internet access for all Kenyans.

The CS noted that the hubs will go beyond providing internet and computers by integrating Assistive Technology Devices to enable seamless internet access for people with disabilities.

“I see immense potential in the Digital Hubs as centers of innovation and inclusion. My vision for these hubs goes beyond providing computers; I envision a diverse range of equipment, including tools for the creative economy, such as podcasting and videography gear, enabling our youth to produce and monetize audio and video content,” said Ndung’u.

She further revealed that the pilot phase of the hubs initiated a year ago has increased ICT access among TVET students from 20% to 80% and has facilitated programs benefiting young mothers.

“New courses have been introduced, such as an ICT training program which has seen 20 teen mothers enrol. This is a testament of the gains that can be made when access to learning opportunity meets sacrifice and determination,” she stated.

At least 8 Jitume Digital Hubs are now fully operational in Kakamega County.

The hubs are located in various institutions including Shamberere National Polytechnic, Mumias West TTI, Sigalagala National Polytechnic, Khwisero TVC, Kakamega County Polytechnic, Chevaywa TVC, St Paul’s Shianda Vocational College, and Butere Technical Training Institute.