‘Derby della Mole’ headline Serie A match day 20

The latest edition of the ‘Derby della Mole’ – the Turin Derby – between Torino and Juventus will

headline Matchday 20 of the 2024-25 Serie A season.

Torino and Juve will meet at the Grande Olimpico Stadium in Turin on the early evening of

Saturday 11 January.

The Bianconeri will be chasing a league ‘double’ over their local rivals after a

2-0 home triumph in November courtesy of goals from Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz.

In fact, Il Toro have not won a match in the Turin derby since April 2015 – the better part of a decade ago!

Yet Juventus come into the match having endured a frustrating season, with manager Thiago

Motta struggling to get his team playing consistently, and with the kind of attacking creativity and

bite that made his Bologna team of last season so impressive.

“We must be united and keep going forward for the good of Juventus,” said Motta. “We all want to

change this situation. The fans have every right to express themselves, but we should remain

united and together change things.”

“When I chose him [Baroni] I did it with conviction, certainly not to relegate Lazio. This summer

there were protests against me, but I did this restructuring to start again and I was convinced that

Baroni could be the right person,” said Lotito.

“This turnover is an automatic fact, when you have a highly competitive squad it is right that the

most ready and most functional people for the opponents play. We must not chase names, those

are part of history. We must think about the future, Lazio must become a point of arrival and not of

departure.”

The round will also feature Atalanta away to Udinese; AC Milan welcoming Cagliari to the iconic

San Siro; Inter Milan face a potential banana skin away to Venezia; Napoli will back themselves to

beat Verona at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium; and Fiorentina will close out the round on

Monday night away to Monza.

All action will be live ob DSTV and GoTV.

