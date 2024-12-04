County NewsNEWS

December Festivities: Officers on leave recalled to enhance security

Kenya Police. Photo/Selestus Mayira
Kenya Police. Photo/Selestus Mayira

The Government is tonight assuring Kenyans of their security heading into the festivities. 

All police officers currently on leave have been recalled back to their working stations with immediate effect to enhance security operations across the country.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says areas of focus include places of worship, markets, airports and tourist sites.

A multi-agency team to be domiciled at Langata Barracks comprising of Kenya Defence Forces and police among other agencies will lead the security operations.

Announcing the measures put in place, Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said a multi-agency team with command centres in all regions has been formed to lead the security operations in the Country.

It will comprise of the National Police Service and the Kenya Defence Forces among other security agencies and will be domiciled at Langata Barracks in Nairobi.

The PS, said, that although the Country remains largely secure, nothing will be left to chance adding that areas of interest are public spaces and social gatherings.

He said the police will also pay special attention to contain muggings, and home burglary among other potential crimes.

