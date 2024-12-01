EntertainmentLifestyle

Deaf Kenya Film Festival launches its 4th edition

By
2 Min Read

The Kenya Film Commission has announced the Deaf Kenya Film Festival (DKFF) 2024, to be held on December 2nd and 3rd at Alliance Française, with the theme Film for Inclusion.

This annual event, established by the Deaf Artist Culture Association of Kenya (DACAK) in 2021, continues to empower the deaf community in Kenya by showcasing films featuring deaf stories, actors, writers, and directors.

Some of the films screened will be Jesus – A Mission directed by American filmmaker Joseph D. Josselyn , Idle Hands by American filmmaker Douglas Ridloff, Hair by Iranian filmmaker Mahmoud Ghaffari, Uganda, Signs Ahead by French filmmaker, Aki Fujiwara, Salt & Pepper by Norwegian filmmaker Con Mehlum, and Signs that Hurt by French filmmaker Enzo Serripierri.

The festival will also feature filmmaking workshops and keynote speeches from Rachael Wainaina, CEO of Youth Film Platform Africa, and Samuel Muriithi, CEO of Deaf Media Studio.

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

The festival comes at time when significant efforts are being made to improve accessibility for deaf audiences in film.

For example, Nairobi’s Human Rights Watch Film Festival has included open-captioned films, sign language interpreters, and wheelchair-accessible venues to cater to diverse audiences.

You Might Also Like

Stevie Wonder becomes Ghanian
Iyanya previews new album
Beyonce joins Taylor Swift for Era Tours film premiere
Maandy becomes Chrome brand ambassador

This initiative aligns with the growing movement to ensure inclusivity in cinematic experiences worldwide.

The Deaf Kenya Film Festival aims to continue breaking barriers by joining these global efforts to ensure the inclusion and visibility of deaf communities in the arts and beyond​.

Share This Article
Previous Article Panduleni Itula, presidential candidate of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), answers journalists during a news conference in Windhoek on Nov. 29, 2024. Namibia opposition leader says will not recognise vote
Next Article Jubilee Health Insurance Wins MSK Award