DCI warns landowners of rising fraud targeting joint venture deals

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a warning to landowners, particularly those in upscale neighbourhoods, about a criminal syndicate targeting their parcels of land using forged documents.

The organized group focuses on landowners entering joint ventures with developers, exploiting the process to defraud unsuspecting victims.

According to the DCI, the fraud often begins when developers approach owners of underdeveloped land to propose joint ventures. These agreements typically require the landowner to secure certificates of lease, a step the fraudsters exploit to execute their schemes.

In one alarming case, a resident of Pumwani narrowly avoided losing two parcels of land, thanks to a vigilant developer who enlisted a diligent city lawyer.

However, the victim still lost Ksh 553,550 to a fraudster posing as a staff member at the Nairobi County Lands Registry.

One suspect, Lawrence Martin Ochieng, was arrested and arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts after he and his gang issued the victim forged documents in exchange for the money.

Investigations have revealed that many suspects in this case are former gold scammers who have shifted to land fraud as a new avenue for illegal profits.

The DCI’s operations team is actively pursuing the remaining members of this criminal ring.

To prevent such incidents, the DCI advises landowners to exercise extreme caution and conduct thorough due diligence in all land-related matters.

The agency emphasized the emotive nature of land disputes, which often escalate into severe consequences if not handled with care.

Landowners are urged to seek professional legal assistance and verify all documentation through official channels to avoid falling victim to this growing scam.