DCI nabs two suspects in cocaine trafficking bust

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two notorious drug traffickers in a stealth operation that ended at a petrol station in Ruiru, near the Eastern Bypass.

The suspects, identified as Anthony Ndirangu Wanjiku and Sabiri Kalicha, were found in possession of cocaine and marijuana, ready to finalize a sale.

The duo, who had parked their Toyota Vanguard (Reg. No. KCG 650T), were unaware they were under close surveillance by the DCI’s Operations Support Unit.

The officers, who had been tracking the suspects for hours, made their move just as the traffickers were preparing to meet a potential buyer.

A search of the vehicle revealed nine pellets of cocaine weighing approximately 180 grams, as well as several rolls of marijuana.

Investigations revealed the cocaine was being sold at Ksh 2,800 per gram, with the suspects expecting to net a total of Ksh 504,000.

Both suspects are now in custody at a local police station, awaiting arraignment. Meanwhile, DCI detectives are actively pursuing other members of the trafficking ring, who have already been identified.