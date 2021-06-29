Curfew hours extended for another 60 days

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, announced the extension of the nationwide curfew for another 60 days in bid contain the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the sixteenth address on Covid-19 pandemic, the President declared that the curfew would continue from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am.

“That for the rest of the territory of the Republic of Kenya, the nationwide curfew shall continue to be observed from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am for a further containment period of 60 days,” the Head of State said.

The President also extended the curfew hours in Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori up to 31st July 2021.

Cabinet Sceretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe this month invoked the public health act to review Covid-19 measurements in the Counties of Western, Nyanza and Rift Valley declaring them as new hotspots.

“The hours of curfew are maintained at between 7:00 p.m and 4:00 a.m in the COVID-19 hotspot zone; which comprises the counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay, Migori, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, and Trans-Nzoia up to 31st July, 2021,”said President Kenyatta.

All forms of physical/congressional worship, public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature are prohibited in the hotspot zones and sporting activities were banned.

The President also directed that congregational worship to continue and be conducted in keeping with the one-third capacity rule and in accordance with the guidelines of the Inter-Faith Council.

Political gatherings and all public gatherings has also been extended for a further 60 days.

The Head of State also directed that all persons coming into the Country must be in possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR Certificate, acquired not more than 96 hours prior to arrival into the Country.

The PCR Certificate must also be validated under the Trusted Travel platform for those travelling by air.

Funerals, cremations and other interment ceremonies shall be conducted strictly within 96 hours of confirmation of death.