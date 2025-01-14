CS nominees Kagwe, Kabogo, Kinyanjui to be vetted Tuesday afternoon

The Committee on Appointments is set to conduct approval hearings for three nominees proposed by the President for Cabinet Secretary positions Tuesday afternoon at County Hall, Parliament Buildings.

The nominees include Mutahi Kagwe nominee for Agriculture & Livestock Development, Lee Kinyanjui nominee for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, and William Kabogo nominee for ICT and Digital Economy.

Kagwe who was the former Health Cabinet Secretary under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to appear before the Committee on Appointments, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, as the first nominee on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at noon.

Similarly, former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo will take the stand at 3:00 p.m., followed by former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui at 5:00 p.m.

The nominees for ambassadorial, high commissioner, and diplomatic representative positions were vetted on Friday, January 10, 2025, at Committee Room 9, 1st Floor, Main Parliament Buildings by the departmental committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations.

Following the vetting process, the Committee on Appointments will retreat to write its report, which will be tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday, January 16, during a special sitting gazetted by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.