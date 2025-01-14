Local NewsNews

CS nominees Kagwe, Kabogo, Kinyanjui to be vetted Tuesday afternoon

Christine Muchira
By
Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
From Left - Mutahi Kagwe nominee for Agriculture & Livestock Development, William Kabogo nominee for ICT and Digital Economy and Lee Kinyanjui nominee for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

The Committee on Appointments is set to conduct approval hearings for three nominees proposed by the President for Cabinet Secretary positions Tuesday afternoon at County Hall, Parliament Buildings.

The nominees include Mutahi Kagwe nominee for Agriculture & Livestock Development, Lee Kinyanjui nominee for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, and William Kabogo nominee for ICT and Digital Economy.

Kagwe who was the former Health Cabinet Secretary under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to appear before the Committee on Appointments, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, as the first nominee on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at noon.

Similarly, former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo will take the stand at 3:00 p.m., followed by former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui at 5:00 p.m.

The nominees for ambassadorial, high commissioner, and diplomatic representative positions were vetted on Friday, January 10, 2025, at Committee Room 9, 1st Floor, Main Parliament Buildings by the departmental committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations.

Following the vetting process, the Committee on Appointments will retreat to write its report, which will be tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday, January 16, during a special sitting gazetted by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

You Might Also Like

Kenya – Germany climate action partnership to promote green technology 
DP Gachagua: I have no intention to resign, I will fight to the end
Multi-agency team destroy exhibits to deter illegal brewing in Laikipia
Zulu leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies aged 95 in South Africa

 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
I am a seasoned journalist and communication expert with over 12 years of experience in international and local media. My work spans high-profile event coverage, digital content management, and impactful storytelling. Passionate about inclusivity, I have contributed to raising awareness of left-handedness in education and championing effective communication across diverse platforms. Known for my integrity, reliability, and leadership, I continuously strive to make a meaningful impact in the media industry. I hold a Master of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Nairobi.
Previous Article Southern Kenya, Northern Tanzania to receive heavy rainfall during the week
Next Article Historic economic partnership agreement to headline President Ruto’s visit to UAE
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *