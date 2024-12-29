County News

CS Mvurya condemns use of social media to besmirch leaders

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Salim Mvurya is the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has condemned the misuse of social media platforms by some youths to besmirch leaders.

Speaking during a girls’ football tournament in Matuga constituency, organised by the area MP Kassim Tandaza, the CS urged the youth to use the internet space responsibly.

The government, Mvurya said, is investing heavily in the youth, focusing on education, talent development, and technology.

“We’ve identified the digital economy as a vital cog of development, which is why many youths are currently engaged in online jobs,” he stated.

However, the CS advised the youth that technology is envisioned to assist them in creating self-employment, not to belittle one another.

“Technology should help us when there is respect. You should never use the internet incognito to besmirch leaders, including the President, as this amounts to cyberbullying,” he said.

You Might Also Like

Governor Sakaja announces strictly No Cash policy in Revenue collection
NACADA launches multi-sectoral fight against drug abuse in Isiolo
Police rescue kidnap victim in Maua, arrest one suspect
World Tobacco Day: Lobby group wants pouches, e-cigarettes banned

At the same time, Mvurya lauded the broad-based government arrangement, saying it has brought peace and tranquillity to the country.

He noted that President Dr. William Ruto, in his wisdom, wants to unite Kenyans through the broad-based government.

“Let’s support our President in his quest to unite the country so that development can be realized,” he stated.

On her part, Mombasa Women Representative Zamzam Mohamed urged the youth to respect their leaders and called on parents to reprimand children who exhibit wayward behaviour.

“Parents, let’s talk to our children. Let’s be respectful to one another; you can criticize leaders on development matters without necessarily using offensive graphics,” said Mohamed.

Share This Article
Previous Article Hotels record over 90% occupancy amid festive season travel boost
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *