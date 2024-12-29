CS Mvurya condemns use of social media to besmirch leaders

Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has condemned the misuse of social media platforms by some youths to besmirch leaders.

Speaking during a girls’ football tournament in Matuga constituency, organised by the area MP Kassim Tandaza, the CS urged the youth to use the internet space responsibly.

The government, Mvurya said, is investing heavily in the youth, focusing on education, talent development, and technology.

“We’ve identified the digital economy as a vital cog of development, which is why many youths are currently engaged in online jobs,” he stated.

However, the CS advised the youth that technology is envisioned to assist them in creating self-employment, not to belittle one another.

“Technology should help us when there is respect. You should never use the internet incognito to besmirch leaders, including the President, as this amounts to cyberbullying,” he said.

At the same time, Mvurya lauded the broad-based government arrangement, saying it has brought peace and tranquillity to the country.

He noted that President Dr. William Ruto, in his wisdom, wants to unite Kenyans through the broad-based government.

“Let’s support our President in his quest to unite the country so that development can be realized,” he stated.

On her part, Mombasa Women Representative Zamzam Mohamed urged the youth to respect their leaders and called on parents to reprimand children who exhibit wayward behaviour.

“Parents, let’s talk to our children. Let’s be respectful to one another; you can criticize leaders on development matters without necessarily using offensive graphics,” said Mohamed.