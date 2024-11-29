CS Muturi leads tree planting drive to combat climate change

County NewsNEWS

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development, Justin Muturi, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to mitigating climate change through reforestation efforts.

Speaking during a tree-planting exercise at Got Ambiera Forest in Siaya County, CS Muturi led a team that successfully planted 10,000 seedlings as part of the Government’s ambitious plan to plant 15 billion trees by 2030.

The event brought together the National Youth Service (NYS), under CS Muturi’s ministry, and the local community in a collaborative effort to restore degraded forest cover.

“Every tree planted today is a step towards combating climate change, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring a sustainable future for our children,” the CS stated.

To ensure the success of this initiative, CS Muturi directed the NYS to monitor the progress of the trees and conduct monthly visits to Got Ambiera Forest.

He emphasized that planting trees is just the beginning, and nurturing them to maturity is critical in achieving Kenya’s climate action goals.

The tree-planting exercise forms part of Kenya’s broader strategy to address the effects of climate change, including erratic weather patterns, deforestation, and biodiversity loss.

The CS called on Kenyans to actively participate in greening the country, noting that collective action is key to mitigating the global climate crisis.

