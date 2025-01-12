CS Muturi condemns abductions, calls for accountability, justice

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has condemned the abduction of a section of social media activists who are critics of the government.

Although the government denies involvement in the kidnappings, Muturi faulted security agencies for failing to stop them.

The former Attorney General narrated the tribulations his family was subjected to after the abduction of his son in June 2024 saying many are living in fear in their own country.

Muturi’s remarks come amid growing public outcry over the abduction of individuals, including his own son.

He expressed frustration at the lack of clarity from authorities regarding these incidents, stating, “It is not possible for the government to claim ignorance about these abductions, as that would mean shirking its responsibility for accountability.”

The CS underscored the duty of the government to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Kenyans, decrying the abductions as a violation of fundamental human rights. He called on security forces to act decisively by investigating and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“I believe the government cannot be the one abducting its own people. Let us address this issue openly, with all stakeholders involved, to find a lasting solution,” he said.

Muturi also acknowledged President William Ruto’s commitment to ending abductions and extra-judicial killings, urging further action to ensure the safety of citizens. “The president has expressed his desire to see an end to these acts. This is a national issue that demands an honest and robust conversation,” he added.

The CS recounted the personal toll the crisis has taken on him and his family, particularly the abduction of his son, who remains incommunicado.

Despite his role as a senior government official and a member of the National Security Council, Muturi revealed that he has received no answers about his son’s disappearance.

“This is not just a political statement; it is deeply personal. No parent should have to endure such a situation. We cannot live in fear in a democratic country,” he said, urging the government to fulfill its constitutional obligations.

His sentiments come as the whereabouts of four Kenyans dubbed Mlolongo four, namely Steve Mbisi, Justus Musyimi, Martin Mwau, and Kalani Muema remain unknown.

Five others namely Gideon Kibet, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Ronny Kiplangat were released by their unknown abductors at various locations last Monday, January 6th.

The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director Mohamed Amin have been ordered to appear before the Milimani High Court on January 27th to explain the mysterious abductions.

Additional Reporting by Giverson Maina