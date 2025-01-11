CS Mutua: We will convene special forum to address youth unemployment

Labour CS Alfred Mutua has pledged to convene a special forum to address the unemployment crisis among young people in Kenya.

The CS made the remarks during a meeting of young professionals held at Maanzoni Lodge, Machakos on Friday 10th January 2025.

During the forum, which was also attended by elected leaders from Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties, CS Mutua urged young people to shed the perception that government employment opportunities are for a select few and instead step up and apply for vacancies in government when they are announced.

The CS also outlined the measures taken by the Kenya Kwanza administration to create jobs for young people through the labour mobility programme.

However youth leaders in attendance belaboured the challenges they encountered in accessing the opportunities despite having the qualifications.

“Some people travelled from as far as Tseikuru to attend the recent national employment exercise at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre but we were turned away on arrival,” said a youth representative who addressed the gathering.

University student leaders from the Lower Eastern region also cited Inability to secure industrial attachment and internship opportunities as barriers to their academic progress and called on the leaders present to support where they can.

Completion of key infrastructure projects including the Konza Technopolis, Thwake Dam and Enziu River bridge as well as enhancement of rural electrification in Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties were also among the key raised by attendees.

“What is evident is that we need to make these engagements more frequent,“ said CS Mutua adding that “plans are underway to hold Maanzoni 2 in the near future, and we also intend to tour the region to meet wananchi in their localities, listen to their views and build a united front for progress.”