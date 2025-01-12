CS Mutua to spearhead a campaign to unite Kamba leaders

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Dr Alfred Nganga Mutua has kicked off a campaign to unite the Kamba community leaders in an effort to ensure the community has a stake in the current and future governments.

Dr Mutua said his dream is to see all Kamba leaders including Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka sit down in a round table to discuss issues affecting the community,among them being in government and lobbying for mega water and roads projects that would charge the lives of the community.

“We need to have a unity of purpose for the benefit of the people of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties,” said the CS.

He was speaking at the Maanzoni Lodge in Machakos County during a meeting of Kamba leaders, including professionals, the clergy and professionals he hosted to chart the way forward for the community.

Dr Mutua lamented that the community has remained out of government for long while other communities enjoyed high stakes in successive governments hence the reason the region has lagged behind in meaningful development.

Dr Mutua challenged the Kamba leaders to borrow a leaf from opposition leader Raila Odinga who has always ensured he worked with the government of the day, something that has seen the Luo Nyanza region realise remarkable development.

He emphasised the need for leaders to respect each other, particularly Kalonzo Musyoka who he said deserved utmost respect from other local leaders even if they differed in opinion.

The CS led leaders present in calling on the national government to initiate mega projects among them roads and water to spur development in the three counties.

The meeting was graced by MPs Mwengi Mutuse, Caleb Mutiso,Rachael Nyamai, Joshua Mwalyo,Spscial Economic Zones Authority chairman Fred wa Muteti and a.host of MCAs from Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties.