CS Murkomen spends Christmas with security officers in Kerio Valley

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen celebrated Christmas with security officers stationed at Kainuk, Ngaratuko, Tot, and Turkwel camps in the Kerio Valley. 

During his visit, the CS commended the officers for their sacrifice and efforts in restoring peace and stability in the region.

“A majority of our security personnel are spending Christmas and the festive season away from their loved ones to keep our country safe and secure. It’s a sacrifice worth our praise”, he said.

He assured the officers of the government’s unwavering support.

The ongoing security operation continues to yield positive results.

“I applauded the officers for their patriotism and assured them of our full support as they work to bring lasting peace to the region”.

The region is among 14 counties that had been affected by cattle rustling and related insecurity.

Last year, following a spike in the violent activities of the bandits, the government launched a security operation dubbed Operation Maliza Uhalifu in the larger North Rift region.

