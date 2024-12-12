Criticise gov’t based on facts and truth, Ruto urges Kenyans

President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to base their criticism of the government on truth and verifiable facts.

He warned that divisive narratives risk undermining the country’s progress.

Speaking during the 61st Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, the Head of State said he is open to criticism from Kenyans as long as it is based on facts.

“I welcome criticism and listen to feedback in order to learn and improve and become better. However, the opposition is often based on inaccurate representations and sometimes disinformation,” he noted.

“Let us endeavour to engage on the basis of truth. Failure to do so will take us down the path of negativity, tear us away from the values we cherish and turn us into a people estranged from unity who sabotage development,” he added.

Ruto blamed digital platforms for amplifying disinformation and spreading propaganda about various government projects and policies.

“We are at the stage in our social development when digital technologies have immense capacity to amplify disinformation, magnify fake news and distort facts beyond all recognition. If we give in to these emerging negative trends, we shall pay with our freedom, democracy and development,” he stated.

The President urged critics to acknowledge the tangible progress made by his administration, outlining several achievements such as reduced food prices, lower inflation, improved agricultural productivity, and enhanced healthcare services under the Taifa Care program.

“When we say that the cost of basic food commodities has come down, it is a fact. When we say that inflation has gone down, it is a fact. When we say that our farmers are producing more and better, it is a fact, and when we say that Kenyans who have registered for Taifa Care are receiving better services than before, it is a fact.”

“If some of us persist in the culture of reckless negativity, for how long will cynics mobilise Kenyans to deny facts that they can touch, feel and see?” he posed.

Ruto revealed that new housing units under the affordable housing program will soon be handed over to beneficiaries, while thousands of young professionals including 300 recently deployed workers are already benefiting from jobs abroad.

The President’s remarks come amidst public opposition to various government programmes including the new university funding model, livestock vaccination, and the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) now rebranded as Taifa Care.