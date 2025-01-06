“Criminals, surrender before we come for you,” warns Murkomen

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a stern warning to criminals, urging them to surrender voluntarily before the state takes action.

Speaking in Kerio Valley on Sunday, Murkomen reiterated that the Kenya Kwanza administration will not relent in its efforts to combat all forms of crime and restore public safety across the country.

“I will work extremely hard, under your leadership, Your Excellency (President William Ruto), with the team in the security sector to ensure that our country is safe and that there is peace in every corner of this nation.” He stated

As part of this strategy, a tough-talking Murkomen challenged individuals in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them to the state, warning that failure to do so will result in severe consequences.

“I want to ask every criminal roaming in this valley (Kerio Valley) to surrender every gun they have to government before we come for you,” the CS announced.

He says that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to actively pursue all individuals suspected of engaging in criminal activities, promising that the operation will target everyone, regardless of their status in society.

“We will not care whether you come from my village or my neighbourhood, whether you are my friend or we serve together. Our sole responsibility is to keep Kenya safe and ensure that criminals are apprehended, and taken to jail so they can be corrected and reintegrated into society after reform,” he asserted.