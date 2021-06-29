Covid-19 claims 9 as 719 more test positive

Kenya recorded 719 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 7,608 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 9.5%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 183,603 from a cumulative test of 1,953,344 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 666 are Kenyans while 53 are foreigners with 435 being male while 284 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 93 years.

800 patients have recovered from the disease, 695 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 105 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 125,388 of which 90,769 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 34,619 are from various health facilities.

Nine patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,621.

A total of 1,088 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 6,465 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 112 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 are on ventilatory support, and 47 on supplemental oxygen with 30 patients on observation.

A further 129 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 112 of them being admitted in the general wards. 17 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 1,334,749 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

On the second dose, 100,016 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 74,173, Teachers 42,114, Security Officers 24,622 and Others 87,923.