Covid-19 claims 17 more lives, 287 cases reported

Covid-19 claimed 17 more lives pushing the cumulative death toll to 3,612.

According to the latest statistics released Monday by the health ministry, the deaths occurred on diverse dates in the months of April, May and June.

“Unfortunately, 17 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May and June. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,612. Our sincere condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

The positivity rate stood at 10.6pc after 287 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,699 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases all are Kenyans except seven foreigners, 170 are males and 117 females.

The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 89 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 182,884 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,945,736.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi leads with 95, Kajiado 56, Kisii 35, Siaya 17, Homa Bay 17, Kakamega 13, Bungoma 11, Busia 9, Uasin Gishu 9, Nakuru 7, Garissa 6, Vihiga 4, Kiambu 3, Migori 2, Nyeri 1, Embu 1 and Kirinyaga 1.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (13), 10-19 years (48), 20-29 years (37), 30-39 (69) 40-49 (34) 5059 (35) 60 years and above (51).

152 patients have recovered from the disease, 84 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care program while 68 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 124,588 out of whom 90,074 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 34,514 are from various health facilities” added Kagwe

A total of 1,062 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,730 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

101 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 33 of whom are on ventilatory support, 45 on supplemental oxygen and 23 others are under observation.

Another 116 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 102 of them in general wards and 14 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

On vaccinations, 1,293,004 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, the total first doses are 1,003,204 while the second doses are 289,800.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 28.9pc with the majority being males at 56pc while females are at 44pc.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 84,855, Others 78,309, Health Workers 68,688, Teachers 36,167 while Security Officers are at 21,781.