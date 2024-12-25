Court declines to stop new Portland Cement MD Oguda from taking office

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi has declined to stop the newly appointed Managing Director, Bruno Oguda from taking up office at the East African Portland Cement Company.

Oguda’s appointment by the President on the 20th of December 2024 sparked outrage by a section of the company’s employees who staged demos in an attempt to block him from accessing the premises.

Additionally, the court has instructed the petitioner to serve the application for directions by January 20, 2025, outlining the procedural steps for moving forward.

The striking workers alleged bias in his appointment. He replaces Mohammed Osman Adan who was serving in an acting capacity.