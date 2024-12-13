Constructive engagement with citizens key in delivery, Mudavadi tells Police

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on the police and correctional services officers to prioritise constructive engagement with citizens in their line of duty.

Mudavadi said dialogue should be the first line of engagement when resolving emerging conflicts between them and the citizens.

He said that nurturing a unified and effective approach through strategic approaches will help enhance efficiency in the delivery of their services to the people.

“We must seek to promote trust and understanding that will ensure the security of our citizens, improve the business climate, and stimulate Kenya’s socioeconomic transformation,” said Mudavadi.

“We must always strive to tap into the opportunities presented within the confines of dialogue with the citizens and foster community partnerships based on respect for the rule of law, democracy and human rights,” noted Mudavadi.

Mudavadi also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and Acting Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, said this at the launch of key strategic plans for the National Police Service and the State Department for Correctional Services at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nairobi County.

He said the government will continue giving the necessary support to the respective disciplines in their line of duty.

“I wish to reaffirm the government’s commitment to support the National Police Service and the State Department for Correctional Services to scale up the initiatives undertaken within their mandate and the government is ready to walk the new journey with the officers as stipulated under the two strategic plans,” said Mudavadi.

“Collaboration with key stakeholders, including the communities you serve, is vital to delivering the impact envisaged under the new strategic plans,” he added.

Mudavadi urged Kenyans to support and work with the National Police Service and other relevant disciplined forces in promoting unity, peace, and stability anchored on the spirit of prosperity for the nation.

He said the strategic plans should enhance the development of effective service delivery and, moreover, align with national priorities geared towards the government’s agenda for a more inclusive society.

The national police service strategic plan underlines the government’s commitment to ensuring that the NPS delivers on its vision of being A world-class police service and one which upholds its mission of providing professional, innovative and people-centered services to promote a safe and secure society.

On its part, the State Department for Correctional Services Strategic Plan focuses on enhancing security through containment, supervision, rehabilitation, and integration of offenders into society.

It also highlights critical strategies for improving correctional services in the country.

The two plans are anchored on the Constitution of Kenya 2010, and the Fourth Medium Term Plan (MTP IV) anchored to support the Botrom Up Economic Transformation Agenda and the Vision 2030.