Concerns grow over new infections among adolescents, youth

As nations commemorate World HIV/AIDS Day, new infections among youth and key populations continue to pose a significant challenge in managing the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

A report from the National Syndemic Disease Control Council (NASCOP) revealed that in 2022, Kenya recorded 22,154 new HIV infections.

The report also highlighted that 88,853 young people aged 10-19 were living with HIV, with 3,244 new infections reported in this group. Among individuals aged 15-24, 145,152 were living with HIV, and new infections in this group totalled 7,307.

Additionally, the report showed that the HIV/AIDS prevalence rate stood at 5.3% for females and 2.6% for males across all age groups.

Stakeholders believe that the rise in new infections among adolescents and youth is primarily due to the lack of youth-friendly services and self-help groups.

Peter Gwengi, an HIV/AIDS counselor, stated that many young people are reluctant to discuss their concerns, particularly related to HIV/AIDS. This, he noted, has contributed to the rise in young people contracting and spreading the virus recklessly.

He also highlighted the shortage of essential HIV/AIDS prevention commodities, such as antiretroviral drugs and condoms, which has worsened the situation.

His sentiments were echoed by Diana, the Director and founder of the Faraja Women Foundation, an organization that supports individuals involved in sex work.

Ms. Diana emphasized that while sex workers strive to protect themselves and their clients from infections and reinfections, the ongoing shortage of condoms—persisting for the past five months—has significantly impacted their efforts.

She added that managing and controlling HIV/AIDS among sex workers remains a priority for her organization, with a focus on ensuring that those on medication are regularly reminded of the importance of adherence.