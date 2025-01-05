Communication and branding specialists join government delivery unit

The Deputy Chief of Staff responsible for Perfomance and Delivery Management in Government Eliud Owalo has tapped prominent communication and branding specialists to join the Government Delivery Unit (GDU).

Leading the team is Dr. Carol Mandi, a renowned Strategic Communications Advisor, Publisher, and Editor.

Dr. Mandi has held prominent roles, including serving as an Advisor to the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications, and Digital Economy. She has also been the Publisher of several magazines, the Managing Editor of True Love Magazine, and a Sub-Editor at Nation Media Group.

She holds a Doctorate from Veridian Christian University in the USA, an MBA from the University of Stellenbosch Business School, and a Bachelor of Education in Linguistics and Literature from Moi University.

Branding Specialist Ms Archie Achieng Ojany-Alai, is also part of the team. She has previously served as Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sports in the County Government of Kisumu. She has also had stints at Leo Burnet Advertising in London and McCann Erickson in Kenya.

She holds a Master of Arts Degree in Advanced Marketing from Kingston University, London; a Postgraduate Degree in Leadership from Oxford University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Nairobi.

Former KTN Reporter Boniface Odinga has also joined the GDU. He has also previously had stints as a Lecturer in Journalism at both USIU and Maseno University and Director of Communications in the County Government of Siaya.

Also joining the GDU is Patrick Amimo, a former Standard Group Bureau Chief who has also previously had a stint as KTN News Anchor; News Editor at Express TV; and Senior Reporter, NTV.

He holds a Bachelors Degree from Moi University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communications from University of Nairobi, School of Journalism.

Other appointees include Ms. Wambui Ng’ayu, an Advertising and Branding Specialist. Wambui has previously worked with three leading advertising agencies: Scanad, Nuturn Bates, and Transcend Media. She also had stints at NTV and K24.

She holds a Postgraduate Degree in Branding from Goldman Sachs in New York, USA, and a Bachelor’s Degree from Strathmore Business School.

Last is Product Development Branding and Delivery Specialist Alloyce Obare. He has previously served as a Delivery Advisor in the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy; and Chief of Staff in the County Government of Siaya.

He holds a Bachelors Degree in Marketing and Digital Communications from London Metropolitan University, UK.

According to Mr. Owalo who is responsible for the Government Delivery Unit (GDU), the six personalities have been onboarded to strengthen communication and stakeholder engagement on all aspects of Perfomance and Delivery in Government and help position the Government, its leadership, projects and programmes effectively as viable products in the market place.