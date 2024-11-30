Committees to bridge skill gaps across key sectors, says PS Mwadime

Labour and Skills Development Principal Ssecretary Shadrack Mwadime has announced that the government has established sector skill committees to address gaps in key industries.

The initiative he says aims to ensure that the workforce is better equipped to meet the demands of both local and international markets.

The committees are mandated to assess sector needs and propose solutions to ensure that the workforce is better equipped for job opportunities.

He explained that it is crucial to guide the youth toward courses that enhance employability. To this end, the government is aligning education with the evolving job market.

“ It is ‘immoral’ for young people to complete their education only to face unemployment. These efforts are part of a broader National Strategy for Skills Development, which seeks to prepare youth for the growing demand for skills, both in Kenya and globally” he stated.

Mwadime is optimistic about the future, citing positive economic trends like falling inflation and a growing job market.

He encouraged young people to seize available opportunities, whether skilled or unskilled, to gain valuable experience.

The government’s strategy is expected to drive economic growth, reduce unemployment, and create a more favorable environment for job creation over the next three years.