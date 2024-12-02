Collo releases part 1 of new EP

Collo, has released the first drop of a 3-part series extended play dubbed D.E.P Vol.1(Dope).

The release is a reintroduction of the rap veteran and his extensive work showcasing his unique flow, including a fresh new music video for Z Anthem.

There are four songs on the EP which include Kaende, Extra•ODI•Nare(sic), Cheza Biggy (Remastered 2024) and Z Anthem.

Z anthem was produced by Quincy Rifle courtesy of Big Beats Afriq and celebrates the generation of reawakening as the song puts it. This is different from Cheza Biggy which reies heavily on nostalgia while Extra•ODI•Nare fuses the sound Collo is best known for with newer genres.

All these can be streamed exclusively on Collo’s official social and music platforms.

Collo first gained prominence in the industry with the award-winning group, Kleptomaniax, before venturing into a successful solo career and collaborations with other renowned artists.

His chart-toppers include hits like “Hii Ngoma” with Nikki, “Party Don’t Stop” with Camp Mulla, and “Bazokizo” with Bruz Newton.

The EP’s name D.E.P is a callback to his original name Dope-Expressive-Priceless which is meant as a gift for his longtime fans and a reintroduction to a new audience.