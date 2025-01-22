Clinical Officers suspend strike for 21 days

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has suspended its strike for 21 days in 43 counties starting Monday next week.

The Union officials say the suspension will pave way for negotiations with the government in a bid to break the existing deadlock.

The clinical officers have warned that they will return to the streets if they fail to reach an agreement within three weeks.

The strike, however, will remain active in Lamu, Kwale Vihiga and Uasin Gishu counties.

Doctors in Siaya on Wednesday in the meantime, have begun a strike, accusing the County Government of failure to honour a Collective Bargaining Agreement signed with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union.

Meanwhile, the Government has replenished critical childhood vaccine stock ending weeks of uncertainty for infant mothers.

Nairobi County received 450,000 doses of the BCG Vaccine, Kisumu 300,000 doses, Kakamega 276,000 doses, Nakuru 264,000 doses, Mombasa 120,000 doses, Meru 90,000 doses, Nyeri 90,000 doses, Garissa 120,000 doses and Eldoret 290,000 doses.

Additionally, the country expects additional doses of the rotavirus, tetanus diptheria, and polio oral vaccines before the end of January.

The Government has in the meantime refuted claims that the Social Health Authority is discriminating against patients who are not civil servants.

So far, over 18.2 million people have registered under SHA with principal members urged to register their dependants.