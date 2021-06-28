CJ Koome vows to fast-track enactment of drafted Tribunal Act

Chief Justice Martha Koome has vowed to fast-track the enactment of the drafted Tribunal Act that is aimed at providing a blueprint for the over 60 tribunals countrywide to transition to the Judiciary in line with the constitution.

Koome said lack of good governance as well as the absence of a legal framework is the main hindrance to the process that has seen only 20 of 60 tribunals shifted since 2017.

She was speaking at a Mombasa hotel at the 2nd Tribunals’ Symposium that has brought together representatives from 23 tribunals countrywide.

The CJ further directed that no case should be prosecuted beyond three years in lower courts and an appellate court to go beyond one year.

"Kenyans need predictable court timelines. My vision is that eventually, no court case should stay in a trial court beyond 3 years and an appellate court beyond 1 year" – CJ Koome pic.twitter.com/Nqy8YOHg01 — The Judiciary Kenya (@Kenyajudiciary) June 28, 2021

She said the experience of a litigant before Supreme Court should be same in all courts noting that every court should strive to be a centre of excellence in expeditious delivery of justice.

"The experience of a litigant before Supreme Court should be same in all courts. Every court should strive to be a centre of excellence in expeditious delivery of justice. SC must be the pacesetter and model for excellence and clear our own backlog" CJ Koome #TribunalsSymposium pic.twitter.com/4eWg1N5zZo — The Judiciary Kenya (@Kenyajudiciary) June 28, 2021

CJ said courts should be allowed to innovate unique ways to improve efficiency noting, innovations could include Commercial Courts and Anti-Corruption & Economic Crimes Courts adopting “night court” shifts between 5.00 p.m. and 8.00pm”.