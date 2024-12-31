CJ Koome mourns the passing of Principal Kadhi John Tito KunyuK

Chief Justice Martha Koome has mourned the death of John Tito Kunyuk, Principal Kadhi at Nakuru Law Courts, after a prolonged illness.

In her message of condolence Tuesday, Justice Koome paid tribute to Kunyuk’s exceptional service and unwavering commitment to justice since he joined the Judiciary in January 2013 as a Resident Kadhi and posted to the Kajiado Law Courts.

“Over the years, he served with unwavering dedication at various stations, including Kajiado, Isiolo, Kakuma, Kisumu, and Nakuru Law Courts, consistently demonstrating a strong commitment to the principles of justice.” She said.

Beyond his judicial duties, Hon. Kunyuk was an accomplished scholar and researcher with a profound interest in Islamic Family Law and its relevance in modern Kenyan society. He also delved into the history and jurisprudence of the Kadhi’s Court in Kenya, as well as the literature and history of his Turkana community. His dedication extended to charity initiatives in Turkana County, where he championed numerous community development programs.

Chief Justice Koome described Hon. Kunyuk as a beacon of professionalism, fairness, and diligence, whose legacy will continue to inspire the Judiciary and the communities he served.

“His passing is not only a profound loss to his family but also to the Judiciary and the nation,” she stated.