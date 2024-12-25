Christmas sermons focus on love, peace and compassion

Messages of peace, love and compassion for one another dominated sermons during Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

In his sermon at All Saints Cathedral, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya Jackson Ole Sapit spoke about peace that comes with completeness, wholeness and harmony within oneself and with God’s creation.

The Archbishop said that as it was at the time of Jesus, God chose to use the lowly to pass his message to humanity.

The Archbishop called for peace in war-ravaged areas of the world. He said peace has been elusive in areas including the Russia-Ukraine war, the Palestine-Israeli war and many conflicts across the world. The Archbishop appealed to humanity to find peace in the birth of Christ.

A similar message was echoed at the Holy Family Basilica.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis has urged people to embrace courage and hope, drawing inspiration from the humble birth of Jesus, the son of a poor carpenter.

Speaking to the global Roman Catholic community, the pontiff emphasised that the story of Christ serves as a reminder that everyone has the power to make a difference in the world.

The pontiff who celebrated the 12th Christmas of his pontificate, presided at a solemn Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and opened the 2025 Catholic Holy Year.

In a sermon focused on the virtue of hope, which is also the theme of the Holy Year, the pontiff said hope “is a summons not to tarry, to be kept back by our old habits, or to wallow in mediocrity or laziness.

Reporting by KBC Reporters