Christmas menu tasting events begin as festive season kicks off

The Holiday Inn Nairobi at Two Rivers Mall hosted an exclusive Christmas menu tasting, offering a sneak peek into their festive dining experience.

Set by the poolside with breathtaking views, the invite-only event was a perfect mix of elegance, great food and lively company.

Despite the evening’s chill, the atmosphere was warmed by cosy outdoor heaters and the lively conversations of Nairobi’s crème de la crème.

Guests adhered to the festive elegance dress code, adding a touch of glamour to the event.

Notable personalities in attendance were media mogul Kamal Kaur, lifestyle content creator Vishal Shah, author Shiko Nguru, radio presenter Mike Mondo, renowned fitness personality Frankie Just Gym It, influencer Corazon Kwamboka and journalist Vinnie O, to name a few.

A taste of festive joy

The evening began with a delightful spread of appetizers. Artisan bread accompanied by tapenade, herbed butter and green pesto was the perfect opener.

A charcuterie board featuring cheddar, feta, and mozzarella cheeses was a crowd-pleaser, but the star of the platter was the perfectly seasoned beef meatloaf, my personal favourite.

The starter was a creamy mushroom soup, served hot and comforting. It was a perfect remedy for the cool evening.

The main event

For the main course, the menu offered Kuku wa Kupaka, a Kenyan favourite, succulent roast lamb cutlets paired with mint sauce and grilled tilapia fillet drizzled with meunière sauce.

I opted for the tilapia, which was delicately grilled to perfection, its meunière sauce adding a tangy, buttery richness.

Side options included Risibisi rice and boulangère potatoes. I paired my fish with the potatoes, which were rich and perfectly cooked.

For vegetables, I opted for the creamed spinach over the sautéed carrots with peas and it was a delightful choice

Sweet Endings

No Christmas menu would be complete without desserts. The chef’s selection included a fruit tart, traditional Christmas pudding and a chocolate brownie. While each dessert was a treat, the brownie stole my heart with its rich, gooey indulgence.

Drinks and Vibes

Free flowing cocktails, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, kept the evening lively and conversations flowing. Kamal Kaur had all of us laughing when she playfully advised Vishal, saying, “To be old and wise, you must first be young and foolish.”

It was one of those memorable moments that added a personal touch to the night.

As part of the experience, we had the pleasure of sampling a shot of Leleshwa Vodka, a locally crafted gem made from grapes. Smooth and distinctive, it was a highlight that celebrated Kenya’s growing craft spirit industry.

As the evening wrapped up, each guest was gifted a personalized gingerbread cake with their name beautifully written on it. This was a sweet and thoughtful touch that perfectly captured the festive spirit of the night.

A Taste You Can’t Miss

This Christmas menu tasting was a delicious preview of what Holiday Inn Nairobi has in store for the holiday season. From the carefully curated dishes to the thoughtful presentation, everything was top notch.

If you’re looking to make your Christmas special, this is where you want to be. Trust me, you’ll leave with a full belly and a happy heart.