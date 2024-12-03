Christmas celebrations begin as the year comes to a close

The festive season is officially here and Fairview Hotel Nairobi made sure to welcome it in grand style.

The hotel, part of the prestigious IHG family recently hosted a Christmas Lighting and Client Appreciation Ceremony, bringing together an elite guest list to celebrate in style.

The event began with a warm welcome and a promise of indulgence. Guests were treated to unlimited cocktails, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options flowed freely alongside an impressive selection of fine wines.

Those with a love of flavorful bites were treated to a variety of bittings that perfectly complemented the drinks.

Adding to the festive spirit, the Master of Ceremony kept the energy high with engaging activities. The cherry on top was a raffle draw where lucky winners walked away with prizes.

Speaking during the event, Mr Kaliq Essop, General Manager of Fairview Hotel, shared his excitement about the festive season and the hotel’s exclusive offerings.

“We are thrilled to offer a fantastic celebration alternative within the city for the holidays,” he said.

“Our holiday season menu features an array of delectable options, including Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Day Lunch, New Year’s Eve BBQ Dinner buffet, and Swahili New Year’s Day Lunch.”