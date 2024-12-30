Christina Shusho returns for year-end concert

As Kenyans gear up for New Year’s Eve, excitement is building for the highly anticipated gospel crossover concert at KICC, headlined by Tanzanian gospel sensation Christina Shusho and Rwanda’s Israel Mbonyi.

Known for her soulful voice and spiritually uplifting music, Shusho has captured the hearts of Kenyan audiences for several decades, solidifying her as a beloved figure in the local gospel music scene.

Christina Shusho’s timeless hits like Shusha Nyavu and Zakayo have become anthems in Kenya, resonating deeply with fans across the country.

These songs often turn into viral sensations upon release, a testament to the enduring connection between Shusho and her Kenyan audience.

Her frequent visits and performances in Kenya highlight her appreciation for this fan base, reinforcing her special bond with them.

The New Year’s Eve concert at KICC is just the latest example of Shusho’s dedication to her Kenyan fans.

The event, organized by Laugh Industry, will feature a stellar lineup of gospel stars, including Eunice Njeri, Joel Lwaga, Msanii Music Group, Lebbz tha DJ, and Wilberforce Musyoka.

Tickets are available at Ksh 2,000 for regular admission.

Beyond her music, Shusho has also demonstrated compassion and solidarity within the gospel music community.

Recently, she expressed support for fellow Tanzanian gospel artist Martha Mwaipaja, who has been facing personal and public struggles.

Shusho’s message emphasized forgiveness and empathy, underscoring the challenges artists often face in the public eye.