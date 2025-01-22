Chris Brown files $500 suit against Warner Bros

US musician Chris Brown has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery over a docuseries detailing his alleged history of violence.

The R&B star is accusing Warner Bros. Discovery of moving forward with the film’s release even “after being provided proof that their information was false.”

According to Billboard magazine, the R&B artist who performed at a sold out concert in South Africa in 2024, filed the complaint on Tuesday, January 21, at the Superior Court of Los Angeles.

Brown’s attorneys, led by Levi G. McCathern II and Evan Selik, argue that the Investigation Discovery docuseries, “Chris Brown: A History of Violence”, has been ‘detrimental’ to the singer and is ‘full of lies’.

The suit further alleges that the documentary intentionally sensationalised these false claims to attract viewers and generate more revenue, ultimately harming Brown’s reputation.

“This case is about protecting the truth,” said Brown’s attorney Levi McCathern. “Despite being provided with evidence disproving their claims, the producers of this documentary intentionally promoted false and defamatory information, knowingly disregarding their ethical obligations as journalists.”

Adding, “Since the beginning of October of 2024, Ample LLC and Warner Brothers were put on notice that they were promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars and to the detriment of Chris Brown.”

Additional reporting from Deadline says that the suit further claims the documentary was based on a Jane Doe lawsuit, regarding a reported 2020 incident on a yacht, which they claimed has been ‘discredited over and over’ and she was ‘a perpetrator of intimate partner violence and aggressor herself’.

The lawsuit accuses Warner Bros and company Ample LLC for portraying her as ‘credible’.

The new lawsuit added: “Mr. Brown has never been found guilty of any sex-related crime (rape, sexual battery, sexual assault, etc.) but this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”

Attorneys for the award-winning singer, songwriter and producer said that a portion of the $500m (KSh. 64.6B) in damages would be donated to ‘survivors of sexual abuse’.

According to a report done by Entertainment Weekly, the “Please Don’t Judge Me” singer has had a history of legal troubles. These include:

Feb. 2009 : Chris Brown assaults then-girlfriend Rihanna

Oct. 2013 : Brown is arrested on felony assault charge; pleads to misdemeanor

Nov. 2013 : Brown is ordered to leave rehab and sentenced to live-in anger management

March 2014 : Brown is kicked out of a Malibu rehab center and arrested

July 2015: Brown is detained in the Philippines

Jan. 2016 : Brown is investigated over allegations of domestic violence

June 2016 : Brown is sued by his ex-manager

Aug. 2016 : Brown is arrested following a stand-off with police but is released without charges

June 2017 : Brown is ordered to stay away from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran

May 2018 : Brown is sued for sexual assault. The lawsuit was settled out of court

July 2018 : Brown is arrested on felony battery warrant after a Florida concert but charges are eventually dropped due to insufficient evidence

Jan. 2019 : Brown is detained in France

Oct. 2021 : Brown is sued on allegations of copyright infringement over several hit songs

Jan. 2022 : Brown is sued by a woman who claims the singer drugged and raped her; judge dismisses case

July 2024: Brown is sued by concertgoers for $50 million alleging that they were “attacked and brutally beat” by Brown and his entourage following the show. The cas has not proceeded to trial.

Brown launched a career comeback in November 2023 with his eleventh studio album, 11:11 before embarking on a North American and South African tour for the album in 2024.