Chinese envoy meets officials from Kenya’s ruling party

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, met with officials from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at the party headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The discussions between the diplomat and the officials, led by party Secretary General Hassan Omar, centred on enhancing the relationship between the UDA and the Communist Party of China (CPC). They also explored wider opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Kenya and China.

“During the meeting, discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between the two countries. Secretary General Hassan Omar, while extending a warm welcome to Ambassador Guo, emphasized that the cordial relations between Kenya and China would contribute to advancing the shared goals of improving the well-being of the people of the two nations,” UDA disclosed in a statement

“The UDA party aims to foster a strong, cordial relationship with the Communist Party of China (CPC) based on shared beliefs and mutual interests. There is a desire to redefine engagements and promote South-South cooperation, emphasizing the importance of people-centered policies and collaborative efforts,” the party added.

Omar noted that UDA values the opportunity for high-level engagements, highlighting President William Ruto’s commitment to strengthening ties at the highest level. He stated that the Chinese ruling party can play a pivotal role in this mission through expert exchanges and training for party cadres, facilitating knowledge sharing and capacity building.

He also indicated that both UDA and CPC are dedicated to youth-focused initiatives, encouraging exchanges among young populations to learn from China’s best practices and identify areas for improvement.

The Chinese ambassador highlighted the many opportunities for the two ruling parties to learn from one another in order to improve their leadership and governance.

“As the ruling parties, CPC and UDA should strengthen cooperation and work together to achieve common development,” stated Ambassador Guo.

According to Omar, their collaboration aims to foster a deeper understanding of each other’s social structures and to strengthen the friendship between Kenya and China.

“In this spirit, the UDA has invited youth exchanges to explore potential gaps that can be addressed through joint efforts, helping the next generation better appreciate each other’s social and political landscapes,” he said.