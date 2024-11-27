China-Peru cultural exchange event held in Lima

A China-Peru cultural exchange event was held on Friday in Lima, the capital of Peru, which is hosting the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Nearly 200 people from the Peruvian political, economic, cultural, academic and media sectors attended the event, which was jointly hosted by China Media Group (CMG), the Office of Strategic Communication and Press Secretary of the Peruvian President’s Government and the National Institute of Radio and Television of Peru.

In a video address, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said that Peru and China are two ancient civilizations, and the two peoples have profound friendship and are brothers and friends. The exchanges and cooperation between the two countries will contribute to the prosperity and development of multi-culture in the world, Boluarte added.

Shen Haixiong, president of CMG, noted in a speech at the event that the feature film “Historias de ciudades hermanadas: Beijing y Lima,” the CGTN’s Beauty of Shared Arts series of “Dialogues among Civilizations” and the forthcoming series “Mutual Learning between Chinese and Peruvian Civilizations” are positive measures taken by CMG and its Latin American partners to jointly deepen cultural changes.

At the event, CMG reached a number of cooperation with Peru’s national publishing group, the University of San Martin de Porres, and the National Center for Higher Studies of Peru in the fields of news exchange, academic exchange and think tank research.