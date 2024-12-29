China debuts prototype of fastest high-speed train in the world

A prototype of the CR450 bullet train that will run at 400 kilometers per hour debuted in Beijing on Sunday, said the country’s railway operator.

The CR450 is capable of running at 450 kilometers per hour in tests, highlighting China’s cutting-edge advancements in rail technology, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said.

The new model will be significantly faster than the CR400 Fuxing high-speed trains currently in service, which operate at speeds of 350 kilometers per hour.

China Railway will arrange a series of line tests for the prototype and optimize its technical indicators to ensure that the CR450 will enter commercial service as soon as possible.