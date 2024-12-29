Technology

China debuts prototype of fastest high-speed train in the world

The CR450 is capable of running at 450 kilometers per hour.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
China debuts prototype of fastest high-speed train in the world
(241229) -- BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2024 (Xinhua) -- This photo shows the CR450BF bullet train in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2024. A prototype of the CR450 bullet train that will run at 400 kilometers per hour debuted in Beijing on Sunday, said the country's railway operator China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. The train is capable of running at 450 kilometers per hour in test. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A prototype of the CR450 bullet train that will run at 400 kilometers per hour debuted in Beijing on Sunday, said the country’s railway operator.

The CR450 is capable of running at 450 kilometers per hour in tests, highlighting China’s cutting-edge advancements in rail technology, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said.

The new model will be significantly faster than the CR400 Fuxing high-speed trains currently in service, which operate at speeds of 350 kilometers per hour.

China Railway will arrange a series of line tests for the prototype and optimize its technical indicators to ensure that the CR450 will enter commercial service as soon as possible.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article At least 124 people killed as plane crashes while landing at South Korea airport
Next Article Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Russia ready for Ukraine peace talks but must consider “situation on the ground”: Lavrov
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *