China-Africa Cooperation on Agricultural Modernization: “Tengtou’s Promise”

During the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, held from September 4 to 6, industrialization and the modernization of agriculture were among the four main topics.

The Republic of Malawi, located in southeastern Africa, is an agricultural country with a large proportion of its population engaged in farming.

Learning from China’s experience in agricultural development and modernizing agriculture through cooperation with China has become a top interest for the leaders of the Republic of Malawi.

Soon after the summit concluded, a Minister of the Republic of Malawi visited China’s countryside to discover hidden gems and identify key pathways for development.