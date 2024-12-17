Chelsea’s Mudryk ‘in shock’ at failed drugs test

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk says he is in “complete shock” after testing positive for a banned substance.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that they had been contacted by the Football Association after an “adverse finding in a routine urine test” provided by the Ukraine international.

Mudryk denies ever knowingly using a banned substance and Chelsea say they will work to establish what caused the failed test.

“This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened,” Mudryk wrote on Instagram.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon.”

Under FA guidelines, players can be provisionally suspended from football following a positive drugs test.

FA has not confirmed whether Mudryk, 23, was now provisionally suspended or when the test took place.

Players found to have intentionally taken a banned substance can be banned for up to four years under Fifa guidelines.

Mudryk last played for Chelsea on 28 November and has missed the past five matches in all competitions.

He was included in the matchday squad for the Blues’ win against Aston Villa on 1 December but did not feature.

Head coach Enzo Maresca had said publicly that Mudryk’s absence was because of illness.

Mudryk, who signed from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth up to £89m in 2023, has scored 10 goals in 73 appearances for Chelsea.

The Professional Footballers’ Association is expected to contact Mudryk to offer support.