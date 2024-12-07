Chebolei and Chekwemoi crowned Chepsaita Cross Country Champions

2019 World Under-20 bronze medallist Samuel Chebolei of Kenya and world under-20 silver medallist Loice Chekwemoi from Uganda, are the winners of the 10 km senior races at the 2nd edition of the Great Chepsaita Cross Country held today in Uasin Gishu County.

Chebolei shook off stiff competition to emerge victorious at the gold level in cross country, clocking 30 minutes and 49 seconds ahead of Robert Kiprop Koech, who won silver in 30:58 minutes, while Mathew Kipruto completed the Kenyan podium clean sweep in 31 minutes and 12 seconds.



However, it was a different tale in the 10 km senior women’s race as reigning 3,000 msc African Champion Chekwomoi cut the tape in 34 minutes 32 seconds to bag the gold medal, followed by Ethiopia’s Mekides Shimeles Molla in 2nd place, in 35:57 minutes, while Kenyan Celestine Biwot completed the podium places in 36 minutes and 43 seconds.

Kevin Kiprop emerged the winner of the 8 km under 20 race, clocking 24 minutes and 34 seconds, ahead of world champion Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi and Edwin Sanutia, who finished in 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.



Cynthia Chepkurui won a gold medal in the 6 km under-20 women’s race, posting 21 minutes and 17 seconds, followed by Yvonne Chepchirchir and Joyline Chepkemoi in 2nd and 3rd positions in that order.

Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen, who graced the event, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to continue supporting talent development sports activities across the country.



Murkomen also announced plans to issue diplomatic passports to professional athletes and other outstanding sports personalities as a way of recognising their contribution to the pride of the country.

The director, Barnaba Korir, said next year’s edition will be spread across two days to separate the kids and amateurs events on day one and the main events on the 2nd day.

The race, which was upgraded from the bronze level last year to the gold level, attracted over 10,000 participants, only the 2nd gold cross-country competition in Africa after the Sirikwa Classic.