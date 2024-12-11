Chebet and Chepng’etich World records ratified

World Athletics has today ratified two Kenyan world records set between May and October this year.

The ratified records include Beatrice Chebet’s 10,000m 28:54.14 minutes set on May 25th this year at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic by Beatrice Chebet.

The two-time world cross-country champion covered 25 laps in 28:54.14, taking seven seconds off the world record of 29:01.03 set by Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia in Hengelo on 8 June 2021.

Chebet had a dazzling year, also winning gold medals at the Paris Olympics in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, becoming the first woman to attain the feat.

World Athletics has also ratified Ruth Chepngetich’s mixed World Women’s Marathon record of 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 56 seconds set on October 13th this year, when she won the Chicago Marathon.



The 2019 world champion became the first woman to complete a marathon race in less than 2 hours and 10 minutes, breaking the previous world record of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds set by

Chebet was one of the stars of the Paris Olympics, becoming the only athlete to win two individual gold medals, but earlier in the season she hit the headlines after smashing the world 10,000m record in Eugene.